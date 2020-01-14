Mumbai: Boy commits suicide after killing girlfriend with a hammer

A boy committed suicide in Mumbai's Bhandup area after killing his girlfriend with a hammer while she was going to pick her son from the school. The incident reportedly took place while she was starting her scooty to leave for her son's school. The police had initiated the investigation in the matter and was closing in on the suspect when the boy committed suicide by jumping off his residential building.

As per the police reports, the incident took place on January 5 at 2:30 pm. The police began looking into the CCTV cameras in the area. Before the police could reach Kishore Sawant, who was living in Kalpataru Crest, for questioning, he jumped from his building at 4 pm on January 13. Sawant was taken to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

The brother of the deceased girl has urged the police to do a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Gurugram: 3 injured as miscreants open fire during Lohri celebrations