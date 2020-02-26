Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  4. Minor girl sets herself ablaze after being gangraped by three men in MP's Betul

A minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Betul attempted suicide by setting herself on fire. The girl took this decision after she was raped by three men.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2020 12:42 IST
Minor girl sets herself ablaze after being gangraped by three men in MP's Betul (Representational image)

A minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Betul attempted suicide by setting herself on fire. The girl took this decision after she was raped by three men. 

As reported by news agency ANI, the victim has sustained about 95 percent burns and is in a critical condition. She has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur. 

Dr. Anand Malviya, who is a Medical Officer of Betul District Hospital said: "The 14-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after sustaining burn injuries."

Meanwhile, the local police are investigating the matter. 

(With inputs from ANI)

