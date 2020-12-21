Image Source : GOOGLE Lucknow businessman shot dead by bike-borne assailants

A Lucknow-based businessman was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday evening outside his factory. The deceased has been identified as Sujit Kumar Pandey, 52. According to reports, bike-borne assailants opened fire on Pandey as soon as he deborded his vehicle.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Gaura petrol pump. Pandey served as the president of the Mohanlalganj Vyapar Mandal.

According to reports, Pandey ran on suspecting something fishy and even pulled out his pistol to escape the firing. He, however, couldn’t open fire as he suffered bullet injuries.

His factory workers rushed outside in no time. They saw Pandey lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The workers also pelted stones on the attackers but they managed to escape successfully.

Pandey was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police said that Pandey suffered serious bullet injuries in the attack. Police suspected personal enmity as a reason behind the murder.

