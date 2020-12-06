Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Delhi: Man murdered in full public view in Rohini, incident caught on cam

In a spinechilling incident, a 25-year-old man was shot dead by a group of four-five assailants in outer Delhi's Rohini area on Friday evening (December 4). The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The deceased, identifed as Yuvin alias Bharat Solanki, had gone to meet his friend in the area where he was brutally murdered.

According to primary reports, Yuvin had a criminal background and was involved in criminal cases, including extortion and robbery. Yuvin was resident of Kuch Kala area near Sultanpuri, while his father is property dealer by profession.

On the day of incident, Yuvin had gone to Begumpur area of Rohini to meet his female friend and and they had gone to a grocery shop in Rohini Sector-24. Where he broke into an argument with 4 men sitting in a white car near a grocery store.

The man sitting on the the diving seat then shot at Yuvin after which he died on the spot.

Hearing the gunshots, the woman came out of the shop and rushed to help her friend and tried chasing away the attackers. Seeing her, the accused fled the spot.

A case in connection with the killing has been filed and police has launched a manhunt for all the four accused.

Meanwhile, the incident was also captured on a CCTV camera, on the basis of which the search for the accused is underway.