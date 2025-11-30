'Love is immortal': Maharashtra woman 'marries' boyfriend's corpse after father, brothers kill him The boy and the girl were identified as Saksham Tate and Aanchal Mamidwar. The two had met through Aanchal's brothers and were in a relationship for past three years. However, Aanchal's family was against this relationship.

Nanded:

A 20-year-old man was brutally killed in Maharashtra's Nanded district, but his 21-year-old girlfriend proved that 'love is immortal' after she married his corpse by applying vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead during his funeral.

The boy and the girl were identified as Saksham Tate and Aanchal Mamidwar. The two had met through Aanchal's brothers and were in a relationship for past three years. However, Aanchal's family was against this relationship as the two belonged to different castes.

Despite this, Aanchal continued her relationship with Saksham, annoying her family members.

But on Thursday, a fight broke out between Saksham and Aanchal's brother Himesh Mamidwar in the old Ganj area in Nanded. During the fight, Himesh allegedly shot Saksham, with a bullet piercing his ribs. He later smashed a tile on Saksham's head, which instantly killed him.

Following Saksham's killing, Aanchal went his house on Friday evening where his family members were preparing for his funeral. During her visit, Aanchal 'married' Saksham's body by applying vermillion (sindoor), claiming their love is 'immortal'.

Aanchal has now demanded capital punishment for her father and brothers, and said that she plans to stay at Saksham's house. "I was in love with Saksham for the past three years but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham and now my father and brothers Himesh and Sahil have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The police have now arrested Himesh. Along with him, his brother Sahil (25) and their father Gajanan Mamidwar (45) have also been arrested. In a statement, officials said Himesh and Saksham were once close friends, and are both history-sheeters. It said Himesh, Sahil and Gajanan have been sent to three-day police custody.