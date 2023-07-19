Karnataka man hacks elderly parents to death in Bengaluru, police launch lookout for absconding accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Bengaluru Police are on the lookout for accused

Karnataka shocker: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Karnataka, a man allegedly bludgeoned his parents to death in Bengaluru and fled the spot after locking up the house from outside. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Bengaluru) BM Laxmi Prasad, prima facie it looks the crime might have taken place around 9 pm on Monday (July 17). He further stated that the accused has been identified as 27-year-old Sharath who is still at large.

The Police are on the lookout for accused Sharath, who allegedly killed his parents Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60) in Kodigehalli. The elderly couple appeared to have shouted out for help, but the neighbours ignored them since they assumed it was just a regular argument. According to police, Sharath lived with his parents while his elder brother Sajith stays nearby at Tindlu.

ALSO READ: Delhi: 25-year-old youth Salman stabbed to death by father-brother of girl over affair. Crime caught on CCTV

How matter came to light?

The matter came to light when Sajith called his parents on the phone but there was no response, the police said. He rushed home and found the house locked from the outside. Sajith broke open the door only to find his parents lying dead in a pool of blood.

Police said Shantha was a retired government employee while Bhaskar was a cashier at a canteen in Khanija Bhavan, a government office complex. The family hailed from Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and had moved to Bengaluru 12 years ago with their children, the police said adding that there used to be frequent quarrels between Sharath and his parents.

(With PTI inputs)