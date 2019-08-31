Karnataka: Aspiring actor kills self after posting Tik Tok video; asks followers to take care of his mother

Karnataka: Aspiring actor kills self after posting TikTok video; asks followers to take care of his mother

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old aspiring actor from Karnataka's Hoskote committed suicide on Thursday after posting a video on TikTok requesting viewers to take care of his mother.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Kiran Yadav was upset that he didn't get a chance to be a part of a Kannada reality show. A resident of the town’s Kambalipura area, Yadav's family said that he was very upset as he wasn't selected despite paying ₹1 lakh.

“In the video, Kiran says that his viewers are like his brothers and sisters and that his last request was that his mother is taken care of after he passes away. He says it is his last TikTok video and that he cannot state why he was taking the drastic step,” Hoskote Police told reporters.

Investigating officers said that the youth wanted to become an actor in the Kannada film industry. The man was trying to get offers for acting and also to get into Kannada reality shows for a couple of years.

“In 2018, he had tried to get selected for a reality show after which he thought opportunities would open up for him to get into acting. But he did not make it into this reality show according to his family,” the officer investigating the case said.

Kiran's family said that he had paid the middlemen Rs 1 lakh for a guaranteed spot in the reality show. However, last week the middleman told Kiran that they could not get him on to the show.

"Family says that he was very upset that he had not got selected despite paying Rs 1 lakh. The middlemen allegedly told Kiran that they would return his money in a week’s time,” the police official added.

The Hoskote police have filed a case of suicide. The police is investigating the matter and said after identifying and questioning the middlemen, they will take a call on whether these men have to be booked for abatement to suicide.

