Aspiring TV actress jumps off apartment terrace in Mumbai's Lokhandwala

Mumbai: Aspiring TV actress commits suicide, jumps offf apartment terrace in Lokhandwala

A 25-year-old model cum aspiring TV actress allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her apartment situated in posh Mumbai's Lokhandwala on Thursday late night.

The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi. The woman jumped off the terrace of Kenwood Apartment in Lokhandwala. According to reports, Punjabi was a working professional. She upset as since long she was trying to get into the cinema world but did not get any success.

Police said that Pearl was mentally disturbed and would often get into dramatic fights with her mother.

Talking about the incident, Bipin Kumar Thakur, a security guard employed at the apartment where the woman was residing told ANI, "It happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am. There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived."

According to police, there were claims that Punjabi's body was possessed by a soul. She would often get angry, unable to control to temper and act strangely, said police. She was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said earlier too she had tried to commit suicide twice but was saved in time. Oshiwara police are investigating the case.

VDEO: Aspiring TV actress commits suicide in Mumbai