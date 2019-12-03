Couple, woman kill two kids, jump to death from 8th floor in Indirapuram

In a shocking incident, a couple along with another woman jumped to death from the eighth floor of their apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. According to the police's initial probe, before committing suicide, the couple strangled their two kids to death while they were in their sleep. The man and one of his wife died on the spot while his other woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a hospital.

Meanwhile, both of their kids were found dead in their bedroom. The children aged 10 and 12 were smothered to death in sleep. Any injury marks or signs of resistance were not visible.

Earlier, it was reported that both the woman were wives of the man. However, the brother of the deceased man later clarified that the woman in question was a business partner of the couple and used to reside with them in their flat.

The initial investigation of the police says that the family was facing a serious financial crisis. Police have also recovered a suicide note scribbled on the wall of the children’s bedroom, in which the deceased wished for a combined cremation. The deceased have also named one Rakesh Verma as the person responsible for their death.

The security guard of the society had spotted the dead bodies at around 5 am after hearing a loud banging sound of something hitting the ground. He rushed towards the spot and found two bodies on the ground after which he informed his seniors.

On being asked about the family, the security guard said that he does not know much about them as they moved into this apartment one and a half months back.

Their neighbours too, barely know about the couple as they were new in the society.

Further police investigation is underway.

