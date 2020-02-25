Image Source : FILE Greater Noida: Woman, staying with live-in partner, jumps off 10th floor of highrise

A married woman was admitted to a hospital after she jumped off her residence from a highrise in Greater Noida. The incident was reported from Supertech Eco Village 2 in Bisrakh, where the woman jumped off the 10th floor, from the balcony of her flat. The woman is currently in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the ICU. According to the police, the woman resided in the flat with her partner and both of them had filed for divorce from their respective spouses.

The incident came to light on Monday at nearly 11:30 am, when the woman was spotted by a passerby. Commenting on the incident, the police said the woman's flat was locked from the inside.

"Her flat was locked from the inside. We had to break into the house. Her brother, who lives closest to her, was informed about the incident. He reached hours later. Her husband and children live in Kanpur,” said Harish Chander, DCP (Central Noida).

“We suspect she attempted suicide because of a troubled personal life. We will take her statement when she regains consciousness,” Chander said.

The woman was taken to Yatharth Hospital with multiple fractures.

