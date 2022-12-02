Greater Noida: To fake her death, woman kills her friend; couple arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The couple was arrested.

A 22-year-old woman and her partner were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly killing a mall employee for faking her own death, a police official said on Friday. The family members of the deceased had lodged a complaint with the Bisrakh police station after she had gone missing last month, they said.

Accused Payal Bhati and her partner Ajay Thakur had allegedly killed Hema Chaudhary, who worked at a store in a shopping mall, by slitting her wrist and distorted her face to prevent identification, the official said.

“The couple was arrested. Both of them are in relationship. Payal had hatched the plan after watching a serial and some crime documentaries. Payal and Ajay also got married in Arya Samaj after the incident,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan.

“Payal woman faked her death by killing another woman and dressing the corpse with her own clothes in Greater Noida. A missing case of a girl named Hema was registered but during an investigation, it was found she has been murdered,” the ADCP (Central Noida) said.

"The accused killed Chaudhary after befriending her as she had similar physical attributes to Bhati. They had also planted a purported suicide note in the name of Payal Bhati and made it appear like a case of suicide," a police officer said.

