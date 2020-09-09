Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
Greater Noida: School chairman allegedly rapes 20-year-old on pretext of issuing transfer certificate

The chairman of a private school has been booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Greater Noida area, the police said on Tuesday. 

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2020 8:43 IST
School chairman allegedly rapes 20-year-old in Greater Noida

The chairman of a private school has been booked for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Greater Noida area, the police said on Tuesday. Commenting on the incident, the police further said the accused committed the crime on the pretext of issuing a transfer certificate for the victim's brother.

"Chairman of a private school has been booked for raping a 20-year-old girl in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. He raped the girl when she went to take her brother's transfer certificate from the accused," Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Security), Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

"Further investigation is on," added Shukla. 

