BCCI denies reports of venue change, India's 1st ODI clash against Sri Lanka to stay in Delhi

The Indian team is all set for a multi-format white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Currently in the midst of a series against the West Indies. The Indian team will be taking on New Zealand across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. Furthermore, after the conclusion of the New Zealand tour, India will be taking on Sri Lanka, with the series starting in December 2026.

It is interesting to note that the first ODI of the series is slated to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on December 13th. Ahead of the series, there had been reports that the first ODI of the series will be shifted from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, addressing the reports, the BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary, Devajit Saikia, took centre stage and revealed that there are no such plans to shift the game to Ahmedabad.

“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI. We request media colleagues to kindly refer to official BCCI communications for any updates regarding the schedule. Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” Devajit Saikia said in a BCCI release.

India to take on Sri Lanka across multiple white-ball fixtures

The upcoming schedule of matches is stacked for the Indian team. After their clashes against the West Indies and the New Zealand tour, India will take on Sri Lanka across three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs will be held on December 13, 16, and 19. This will be followed by three T20Is that will take place on December 22, 24, and 27.

The Indian team has been in good form of late, and they will look to maintain their run against Sri Lanka as well. The New Zealand tour preceding the Sri Lanka series could set the tone for the side, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.

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