Election Commission releases final electoral rolls of Punjab after SIR, with over 13.60 lakh voters deleted

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (October 12) released the final electoral rolls of Punjab following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with more than 13.60 lakh names deleted. The final electoral rolls have been published for all 117 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India and the notification dated May 14, 2026, the process for the SIR of electoral rolls for 2026 was initiated in Punjab on June 25, 2026. Punjab was included in the third phase of this Special Intensive Revision, 2026. As of June 9, 2026, there were a total of 2,14,61,043 registered voters in Punjab.

According to the revised list, Punjab now has 2,01,00,727 voters, compared with 2,14,61,043 at the beginning of the SIR exercise. A total of 7,97,263 new voters were added to the electoral rolls, while 13,60,316 names were removed during the revision process.

Notices issued to over 35.49 lakh voters

Of the 35,49,036 voters who were issued notices during the exercise, 86,038 were declared ineligible following verification and the issuance of speaking orders, according to the details provided.

Compared to the 1,93,94,435 voters in the draft electoral roll, the number of voters in the final list has risen to 2,01,00,727, representing an increase of 3.64 percent. The final electoral roll comprises 1,03,76,026 male voters, 97,24,195 female voters and 506 third-gender voters.

To facilitate easier access for voters, the rationalisation of polling stations was carried out across all districts, resulting in an increase in the total number of polling stations from 24,453 to 25,332.

How to register as a voter?

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged eligible individuals whose names are missing from the final electoral roll, as well as those seeking registration as new voters, to submit Form 6. Applications can be filed online through the ECI app or offline through the respective Booth Level Officer (BLO).

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year, alongside elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi challenges SIR in Supreme Court, Opposition seeks CEC resignation; hearing tomorrow