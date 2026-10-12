Rahul Gandhi challenges SIR in SC, Opposition seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; hearing tomorrow

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc leaders, accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists, on Monday marched towards the Supreme Court to challenge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and press their allegations of "vote chori" against the Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi's petition

The Congress legal team has filed a petition in the apex court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. The Opposition has demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote chori'.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Rahul Gandhi's plea in the Supreme Court

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, CPI(M)'s MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja, JMM's Mahua Majhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer are among the petitioners in the plea filed in the Supreme Court.

Hearing on Tuesday

The Supreme Court has directed its Registry to process Rahul Gandhi's petition on Monday itself, with any defects to be rectified to ensure the matter can be listed for hearing on Tuesday.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday.

The development comes after the CJI indicated that if the petition was filed by Monday evening, it would be taken up for hearing the following day.

INDIA bloc march

The march, dubbed the "March for Democracy", was led by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Other prominent leaders included CPI's D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer.

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik, along with Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose, also joined the march. Activists Yogendra Yadav and Nandita Narayan, as well as All India Students' Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora, were among those present.

The leaders, accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists, had earlier gathered at the Constitution Club before heading towards the Barakhamba Road junction to join the march to the Supreme Court. They travelled in four air-conditioned buses before proceeding towards the court.

They slowly headed towards Barakhamba Road junction, from where they started their march to the Supreme Court, protesting to highlight the issue of "vote chori" and against the prohibitory measures imposed by the government to stop them from holding demonstrations.

However, police soon stopped the march at the barricaded Bhagwan Dass Road. Some of leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, climbed atop a vehicle.

'Govt made grave mistake by protecting CEC': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference, accused the BJP of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioned the security restrictions imposed in Delhi amid the protests and alleged that police personnel were being directed to act against young demonstrators. He further claimed that officers within the government were sharing information with the Opposition.

He also asked the CEC to "turn approver" and resign as the opposition's fight was against the bigger powers that were behind him. "Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake, but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said.

"We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly, 'you will not survive as CEC'", he said.

Notably, the opposition march started after Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations.

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