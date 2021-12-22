Greater Noida: 2 criminals, accused of murder, other crimes, arrested in encounter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police arrests two criminals in the encounter.

Two criminals were arrested in a police encounter near Knowledge Park in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday. The two who were arrested have been identified as Samay Singh, a resident of village Gurjar and Bhola alias Sumit Pandit, son of Sundar.

Both were held in injured condition after police fired in self-defense during the encounter.

The cops have recovered a stolen motorcycle, one illegal pistol with 1 live cartridge and 2 blank cartridges, 1 illegal firearm with 2 live cartridges, and 1 shell cartridge.

The injured miscreants have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The arrested miscreants carry a bounty of Rs 25,000 each in the Manoj Bhati murder case.

Moreover, there are around one dozen cases that have been registered for offenses like murder and an attempt to murder.

The criminal history and other information of the accused is being investigated.

