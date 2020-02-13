Father strangles his two daughters to death in Jharkhand

Father strangles two daughters to death in Jharkhand

A person on Thursday killed both his daughters by strangling them in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said. According to the police, Mansu Swarankar strangulated his two daughters Priya Kumari, 15, and Kiran Kumari, 12, to death. The incident took place at Pichari village, which falls under the Petrawar Police Station of Bokaro district.

The police have arrested Swarankar. In his statement, the arrested has said that he was forced to kill both his daughter owing to family problems.

Both daughters were killed while they were asleep. Other family members woke up after hearing their screams and they were rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.