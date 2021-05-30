Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Used surgical gloves racket busted in Mundka, trio held

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three persons from Chanakya Place, Dabri in Mundka for selling used surgical gloves. He used to collect used surgical gloves, wash and repack them before selling in the market, the details said. The accused have been identified as Kamal Chauhan alias Lucky, Hitesh Goyal, and Lal Dass alias Laalu.

According to the police, a team led by SI Narender Singh raided a factory at VPO Hiren Kudna, run by the accused. Around 1800 kg used gloves were seized from the accused.

All the used surgical gloves in plastic bags were seized and were kept in the same plot after taking into police custody, following safety norms in the wake of COVID-19.

Kamal and Hitesh used to buy those used gloves from scrap dealer Lal Dass.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the used surgical gloves were procured from scrap markets and hospitals through a dealer based in the PVC market only at the rate of Rs 25 per kg, the police said.

These used gloves were sold to different buyers at the rate of Rs 100 per kg.

The buyers used to wash those gloves. Once dried, they used to sell the gloves at the rate of Rs 450 per kg. After packing, those gloves were sold at the rate of Rs 550 and 650 per kg to the general public.

Nearly 4,000 kg used surgical gloves have been recovered from different places, while further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 269 (act likely to spread infection) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act.

The accused have been released on bail.

