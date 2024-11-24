Delhi Police constable on patrol stabbed to death in Govindpuri, two arrested, one killed in encounter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Delhi crime: A 28-year-old Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by three people during a night patrol in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi, said officials. Two of the attackers were arrested on Saturday, while the third was killed in a police encounter.

On Friday night, constable Kiran Pal, who was patrolling in the Govindpuri area, was stabbed to death. Police suspect the accused were drug addicts and engaged in petty crimes.

Two arrested, one killed in encounter

Deepak Max (20) was apprehended by the crime branch following an encounter and Krish Gupta (18) was taken into custody by the local police from the same area. While the third accused Rocky alias Raghav, who was on the run, was killed by the Delhi Police in an encounter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Sain said, ""Deepak received a bullet wound in his leg in retaliation by our team when he opened fire at them during his arrest near DDA flats in the afternoon." Deepak is recuperating in a hospital. His gun was seized. Gupta was arrested later in the day by a team of local police, another senior police officer said.

What happened on Friday night?

On Friday night, three men were riding a scooter in Govindpuri, reportedly intending to target individuals or a house for theft. Around 5:30 am, Constable Kiran Pal, who was on patrol on his motorbike, noticed the trio near Lane 13 in the area and decided to intervene.

Pal confronted the suspects, who initially attempted to escape by throwing stones at him. But, Pal parked his bike in front of their scooter and removed the vehicle's key to stop them. In response, Rocky pulled out a knife and stabbed the constable, which led to his death.

Policemen from a nearby booth rushed Pal to Majidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had a stab wound each in his chest and abdomen.

Constable Kiran Pal, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, is survived by his mother, elder brother, and sister-in-law. He joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2018 and was initially posted at the Kishan Garh Police Station. In March this year, he was transferred to Govindpuri, where he was serving at the time of the tragic incident.

Other such incidents in Delhi

On January 4, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal was stabbed to death after he accosted a snatcher in west Delhi's Mayapuri area.

On September 29, constable Sandeep was dragged to death by two men in a car, when he stopped them from drinking alcohol in a public place in outer Delhi's Nangloi. Sandeep was on a patrol on his bike in civil dress.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

