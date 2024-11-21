Noida: 3 girls molested while returning from coaching classes, police launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least three girls were allegedly molested by an unidentified individual while they were returning from tuition in Noida on Thursday.

According to the information released, the incident occurred in Noida's Sector 39 when the three girls were on their way back home to Morna village after attending their tuition situated in Sardarpur Colony.

The police stated that as the girls reached near RCube Mall, an unidentified person approached them and started making obscene gestures. "When the students reached near RCube Mall in Sector-43, an unknown person approached them and allegedly started making obscene gestures," the Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

"Presently, efforts are underway to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed around the mall," he added.

Moreover, the police stated that the investigation into the case began after a case had been registered based on the complaint of the father of one of the female students.

(With inputs from PTI)