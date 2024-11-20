Tamil Nadu: Woman teacher stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of colleagues, one detained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, a woman teacher was brutally stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant in full view of her colleagues in the school’s staff room on Wednesday (November 20). According to the information released, the incident occurred at the Mallipattanam government school situated in the Thanjavur district of the state where the deceased was working. The police stated an unidentified individual attacked the woman's teacher while she was at the school's staffroom with her colleagues. The police mentioned the attacker brutally stabbed the teacher in broad daylight before she was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared her death.

'Police claim a personal reason for the murderous attack'

Meanwhile, as the police detained the accused a mere few hours after the incident, they cited a personal reason as the motive behind the murderous attack. The police stated that as the investigation into the case further proceeds, more details will be ascertained soon.

'Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated'

Moreover, in the aftermath of the incident, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a statement released, stated that strict legal action would be taken against the attacker. He mentioned, "We strongly condemn the attack on Ramani, a teacher who worked in Mallipattanam Government School, Thanjavur District. Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker."

"We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students, and fellow teachers of Teacher Ramani," he added.

Significantly, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, while describing the woman's teacher death as a "huge loss" for the teaching community, also stated that he had asked the district collector to declare a holiday for the school today and take steps to provide counselling to the students.

AIADMK slams Tamil Nadu CM over attack on teacher

Moreover, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in the aftermath of the attack, pointed fingers over the lack of safety and security for government teachers and doctors at their workplaces.

“The DMK government has failed to maintain law and order. Murders and other crimes have become very common in Tamil Nadu. At least now the Chief Minister should devote his attention to maintaining law and order in the state,” Palaniswami said in a post on X.