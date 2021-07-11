Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Two arrested in connection with Dwarka hostage-robbery case

At least two people were arrested by the Delhi Police, in connection with the robbery at Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on July 7. The accused, identified as Ankush and Mukul were arrested following an encounter. According to the details, the police had put a trap at the Uttam Nagar Terminal after they had received inputs from a special input of the Delhi Police.

The two accused were held after they had reached the spot on a two-wheeler. The cops fired upon the accused after they tried to escape from the trap.

One of the accused received bullet injuries during the encounter.

A manhunt for a third accused has been launched.

On July 7, four armed and masked robbers entered victim Vinod’s house where his wife Seema, mother Savitri Devi, two minor children and a relative Sachin were present. The accused entered the house posing as an electrician and then overpowered the family members. They also held Sachin hostage after tying his hands and threatening Ms. Seema to share the locker code.