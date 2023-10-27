Friday, October 27, 2023
     
Delhi: 19-year-old stabbed to death in Welcome area, accused arrested

The victim was identified as Shoib, who had allegedly thrashed the accused with his friends. As revenge, the accused stabbed Shoib to death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2023 15:41 IST
The victim was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The victim was stabbed by a 16-year-old boy.

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, the police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and a button knife was recovered from his possession.

The incident happened on Thursday night when police received information that the victim, identified as Shoib, received stab injuries. A team was rushed to the spot at a park in the Welcome area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The youth was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. There was a sharp and deep injury on the left side of the victim’s chest.

Later, an eyewitness told the police that a 16-year-old boy had stabbed the victim, following which he was apprehended by authorities.

"Team apprehended the juvenile. He told police that a few days ago, Shoib and his friends had thrashed him, so to take revenge, he stabbed the victim to death. Further investigation into the matter has been started," DCP Tirkey said.

(with PTI inputs)

