UP Police arrests man for molesting 14-year-old daughter

In yet another incident of crime against children, a man allegedly molested his 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. He was later arrested by the police.

On Tuesday, the girl had complained to the police that her father had molested her in an inebriated state and even beat her. She also claimed that her father had molested her earlier too, Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered against her father on Wednesday night and he was arrested a day later, the police officer added.

Earlier, three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly for allegedly engaging in unnatural sex with a mare, police said today (October 22). A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday (October 21), prompting authorities to take immediate action against the accused.

Hafizganj Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh said Devendra (22), Rizwan (23) and Aamir (21) were arrested on Saturday (October 21) while efforts are on to nab the other two accused- Bhagwat Sharan and Zeeshan.

