Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh: 21-year-old woman abducted and raped in Korba

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a 32-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Wednesday. The main accused Bhaiyalal and two of his accomplices, who helped him abduct the woman, have been arrested, a police officer said. The victim was abducted on June 19 night after she stepped out of her house to attend nature's call in a village under Pasaan police station limits, said Ram Kumar Rana, Station House Officer (SHO), Pasaan police station.

The accused Bhaiyalal and Hardayal Porte (33) took the woman to a nearby forest where Bhaiyalal raped her, the officer said quoting the FIR.

Later, Bhaiyalal took the woman to his relative's house in Karichhapar village with the help of his friend Shivshankar Markam (35) on the latter's motorcycle, he said.

Bhaiyalal repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman at his relative's house on June 20 and June 21, Rana said.

On June 22, the woman somehow managed to contact her family members, following which her brother and father reached there and rescued her, he said.

The three accused have been arrested under sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (2)(n)(repeated rape on same person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

