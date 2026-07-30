E20 petrol can lower fuel average by 2-6%, no engine failures; improves ride quality: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi:

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) can reduce the mileage of a vehicle by 2 to 6 per cent which depends on its category and vintage, but it does not cause any engine failures.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Gadkari argued that E20 fuel can better the acceleration of a vehicle and improve the ride quality. In addition to this, E20 fuel's carbon emissions are 30 per cent lower than compared to the E10 fuel.

"The fuel efficiency of vehicles may be reduced by 2 to 6 per cent depending on the vehicle category and vintage. The tests for engine durability on a dynamometer and vehicle tests on road have not shown any failures due to E20," he said.

According to Gadkari, a joint study on E20 petrol's impact on BS-III, BS-IV and BS-VI E10 (Gasoline) two-wheelers and four-wheelers was conducted by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The comprised of standard testing as per the respective certification requirements & customized test protocols developed along with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), he said.

In India, E15+ blended petrol is being largely used over three-and-a- a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for more two-and-a-half years. More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars are using these fuels, but have reported any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown.

"Manufacturer service data confirm that there is no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel," the union minister said, while adding that manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using E20 fuel, providing further confidence in its safety and reliability.

The row over E20 petrol

The rollout of E20 petrol (80 per cent petrol, 20 per cent ethanol) has drawn criticism from opposition parties and some consumer groups, who have raised concerns about its impact on older vehicles not specifically designed for 20 per cent ethanol blends.

Critics have questioned whether all vehicles are fully compatible with E20, flagged the possibility of reduced fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs, and sought clarity on liability if engine or fuel-system problems arise.

The government has maintained that the transition has been phased and backed by extensive testing, while automobile manufacturers have said they continue to honour warranty claims for vehicles using E20 fuel. Opposition parties have repeatedly sought greater transparency on vehicle compatibility and consumer safeguards.

According to Gadkari, ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme commenced with a pilot in 2001, E5 was introduced in 2006, and although blending remained around 1.53 per cent in 2013-14, it has since been increased progressively in a calibrated manner after creating the necessary production capacity, infrastructure and regulatory framework.

(With inputs from PTI)

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