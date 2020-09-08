Noida driver killed after being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', calls up son minutes before death

Image Source : PTI Noida driver killed after being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A 45-year-old man was killed by two men who had boarded the cab the deceased was driving. The incident was reported Sunday night from Trilokpuri in Noida. The deceased cab driver was identified as Aftab Alam, whose family said the killers had forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram before his death. According to media reports, Aftab’s 20-year-old son Mohammad Sabir had got a call from his father minutes before his death. While on the call, the deceased's son had heard the accused asking Aftab to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram'. Sabir said he started recording the call as soon as he sensed his father was in danger.

In the audio, the accused can be heard laughing and saying “Bol Jai Shri Ram…” and then “Bhai tu Jai Shri Ram bol” a few seconds later. The victim’s response is not audible.

“My father had gone to drop one of his old clients at Bulandshahr yesterday at around 3 pm. He made the drop at around 7 pm and left for home. On the way, he called me and told me to recharge his Fast Tag. I did that at around 7:30 pm and then after a while, I got a call again, I think this was from near a toll booth. He had probably sensed that some men he had come across were not the right sort of people, so he called me and possibly put the mobile phone in his pocket,” the report quoted Sabir as saying.

The next day, police found Aftab’s body tied to the side of his own cab.

Police said that prima facie, it appears the accused were drunk and boarded the cab to steal it. A case under section 302 (murder) has been filed at Badalpur Police Station.

