Bihar: BJP worker killed in Muzaffarpur

A BJP worker was found dead inside his ancestral home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday. The incident in Unshar village came to light around 9 a.m. when the victim, Sachidanand Singh's domestic help arrived at the house, said Bochaha police station official.

"He found that Sachidanand Singh was lying on the bed and both his hands, mouth and nose were tied with cloths.

"The domestic help informed the village head (Mukhiya) about the incident who in turn communicated us," said Rajesh Ranjan, SHO of Bochaha police station.

"We have sent the body for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Singh was an asthma patient and the attackers probably knew about his health condition. Prima facie, it looks like attackers have suffocated him by choking him," Ranjan said.

Singh, who returned from Mumbai on March 2, was living alone in his house. He has three married daughters.

During investigation, the robbery angle was ruled out as nothing appeared to be missing, Ranjan said.

"We have brought the FSL team and dog squad for a thorough probe of the crime scene," the officer added.