'They would have shot me dead': Assam journalist assaulted by cops on questioning traffic rules violation

In a shocking incident, a journalist in Assam was assaulted by policemen after the former questioned them on flouting traffic rules. According to the details, the incident was reported from Basugaon in the state on Monday, when the scribe questioned two cops for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes.

Commenting on the assault, the journalist namely Jayant Debnath said, "Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious."

"Police is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour," he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged and Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ensured that the necessary action is being taken in the matter.

"Based on the FIR by Jayant Debnath against two constables, we are taking necessary action in the matter. We have 'reserved closed' the two constables," he stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

