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9-year-old shot dead by drunk relative for refusing to fetch water in UP's Kasganj

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the incident happened on Friday at the Yakutganj village in the Kasganj district. The victim, along with his family, was attending a naming ceremony at his house.

Photo used for representation
Photo used for representation Image Source : Freepik
Lucknow:

A horrific incident has been reported from the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh where a nine-year-old was allegedly shot dead by one of his relatives, who was in an inebriated state, after he refused to fetch water for him, the police said on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Yashpal alias Yash. 

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the incident happened on Friday at the Yakutganj village. The victim, along with his family, was attending a naming ceremony at his house. The ceremony was also being attended by his uncle, who was identified as Dhanesh Yadav.

Yadav was a relative of the victim's father Jasveer Gola. Yadav was consuming alcohol when he asked the boy to fetch some water for him, the victim's other uncle, Anuj, said. 

When Yash refused, Yadav lost his temper and shot him in the stomach after which panic broke out during the event, the police said. The child was taken to the district hospital but he was referred to Aligarh due to his critical condition. He died on Saturday due to his injuries.

"The police received information that a naming ceremony for Jasveer Gola's son was underway in the Yakutganj village. During the ceremony, a person who was identified as Dhanesh Yadav alias Rambharoselal Yadav shot the victim, badly injuring him. The police reached the spot immediately," a police official said.

Yadav had fled from the site after the incident, but he was arrested later near the Khitauli canal bridge. His firearm has also been seized, the police said, adding that a case was registered against him based on a complaint by the victim's family.

"Looking at the seriousness of the incident, three teams for formed to arrest the accused. At 9.30 pm on Saturday, the victim died due to his injuries. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested within 12 hours after the teams were constituted. Further investigation is underway," the official added. 

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