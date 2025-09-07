'Mujhse nahi ho paya...': 24-year-old MBBS student dies by suicide in hostel room in Chhattisgarh Himanshu Kashyap, 24, was found hanging in his hostel room on the college campus within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

Korba:

A first-year MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room on the premises of the Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Korba city on Saturday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Himanshu Kashyap, 24.

'Mujhse nahi ho paya...'

City Superintendent of Police Bhushan Ekka said that Himanshu allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, and a suicide note was also recovered from the room.

A suicide note, purportedly written by him, was found at the spot. It read, "Mujhse nahi ho paya, I am sorry, papa (I couldn’t do it, I am sorry, papa)."

He took the extreme step due to the pressure: Dean

As per the preliminary information, when Himanshu did not come for his examination in the morning, his classmates went to his room, only to find the door locked from the inside. After repeated attempts to open it failed, they broke the door and discovered his body hanging.

Police soon arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An official said that an accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Dean of the college Dr KK Sahare, said Kashyap had failed in his 2024 first-year examinations and was reappearing this year. "It appears he took the extreme step due to the pressure of not performing well in the exams," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

