Delhi Man dies by suicide after killing wife over her social media reels

New Delhi:

A 35-year-old man in Delhi has died a day after allegedly killing his wife and then attempting to take his own life. The incident followed domestic violence over the wife's social media activity. The deceased, identified as Aman, was an e-rickshaw driver from Najafgarh's Old Roshanpura area.

According to police, cited by PTI, he allegedly strangled his wife to death during an argument on Tuesday.

Accused consumes poison after killing wife

Following the alleged murder, Aman consumed poison and attempted to hang himself from a ceiling fan in their rented accommodation. The attempt failed when the scarf he used broke, causing him to fall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed during treatment on Wednesday.

The couple, originally from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, had been married for ten years and are survived by two sons, aged nine and five. Police revealed that the woman was previously married to Aman's elder brother, who had allegedly died by suicide.

A senior police officer stated that an initial inquiry indicated Aman frequently beat his wife over her activity on social media.

“Aman objected to her making reels and remaining active on different social media platforms, where she described herself as a social media artist with about 6,000 followers,” the officer said, adding that the issue had been a bone of contention for a long time.

The police were informed about the incident early Tuesday morning after receiving a PCR call about the murder. A team was dispatched to the scene. Investigators have recorded statements from neighbours and relatives.

Karnataka man kills wife for watching Instagram reels

Earlier, in a similar case, a man from Karnataka’s Udupi district killed his wife over her habit of watching reels excessively. The incident took place on June 21 under the Shankaranarayana police limits.

Probe revealed that the couple frequently argued over the woman’s habit of watching reels on her mobile phone. The issue was so serious that police intervention was sought earlier.