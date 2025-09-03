Bengaluru woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment, husband's affair Bengaluru Police said that Poojashree hanged herself at home while her husband and daughter were out. Police registered a case under dowry harassment, and further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru:

A 28-year-old woman died by suicide in Bengaluru over alleged dowry harassment and her husband's extramarital affair, police officials said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the husband in connection with the case.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Poojashree, hanged herself at her residence in Sidedehalli under Bagalagunte police limits on Sunday. Poojashree married J Nandeesh three years ago, and the couple has a young daughter.

Police said the woman hanged herself at home on Sunday while her husband and daughter were out.

Nandeesh had relations with another woman

Police investigation revealed that she had often complained of dowry harassment against her husband and mother-in-law. Investigators also said that when she confronted her husband over his alleged relationship, they assaulted her.

Based on a complaint filed by Poojashree's mother, B Chandrakala, police have registered a case against Nandeesh, his mother Shantamma, and three others on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

A senior officer from the Bagalgunte police station said that the preliminary investigation indicates Poojashree was under severe mental stress due to dowry harassment and marital disputes. Police have taken Nandeesh into custody, while interrogation of the other accused is underway. Authorities said the case is being investigated thoroughly to establish all the facts.

