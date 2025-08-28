Greater Noida dowry case shrouds in mysteries as hospital memo contradicts Nikki's family's allegations Greater Noida dowry case: This has made the case more complex, as Nikki's sister has repeatedly maintained that she was set ablaze by Vipin. The couple's six-year-old son had also said that Nikki was brutally assaulted by her in-laws before she was set on fire by Vipin.

In yet another twist in the Greater Noida dowry case, the hospital memo has claimed that 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws, died after suffering burn injuries following a cylinder blast at her house.

This has added a new twist to the case, as the police did not find evidence of a cylinder blast at the site of the incident. The police recovered a lighter and a box of flammable material from the site, though.

Nikki's dying statement

According to multiple media reports, Nikki told doctors that she suffered burn injuries during a cylinder blast, which were recorded in the hospital's memo. Nikki died on August 21. Her statement comes after CCTV footage from a shop near Nikki's house showed her husband, Vipin, standing outside their residence at the time of the incident.

This has made the case more complex, as Nikki's sister has repeatedly maintained that she was set ablaze by Vipin. The couple's six-year-old son had also said that Nikki was brutally assaulted by her in-laws before she was set on fire by Vipin.

Nikki's sister-in-law accuses her family of harassment

With the mystery getting more and more complex, Nikki's sister-in-law, Meenakshi, has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by Nikki's family members over dowry demands. Meenakshi is married to Nikki's elder brother Rohit.

"I stayed at my in-laws' place for just six months and then returned to my father's home. Since then, I have been living here," she said on Wednesday. "They used to beat me and demand cash from me. My father gave them a Ciaz car and gold for a good wedding, but they did not accept it. They demanded a new Scorpio within a week and additional cash."

What is the police saying?

Currently, the police are investigating the matter. It has registered an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and recorded statements of both families.

It is also examining multiple leads, including CCTV footage showing Vipin outside his home shortly before the incident. They are also probing a separate assault case filed against Vipin last October by a 21-year-old woman from Anandpur village.