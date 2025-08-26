Greater Noida death: Accused Vipin’s cousin claims Nikki set herself on fire, cites CCTV footage A widely circulated video showing Nikki being beaten was posted online by Kanchan, but Vipin’s family alleges that it is misleading and edited. They say the video is from February and is unrelated to the current incident.

Greater Noida:

In a major development in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, accused Vipin Bhati’s cousin Devendra has challenged the narrative presented by the victim's family. Vipin and three members of his family—his mother, father, and brother—are in police custody following allegations that they set the former’s wife, Nikki, on fire after a violent altercation.

In a big revelation, Devendra, who claims to be a key witness in the case, said Nikki had set herself on fire and her in-laws were not involved in the crime.

According to him, around 5:40 PM, Vipin was standing outside his grocery shop along with his five-year-old son.

“CCTV footage from the shop reportedly confirms their presence outside the home at that time. Inside the house, only Nikki and her sister-in-law, Kanchan, were present. Suddenly, there were loud screams from inside the home. Vipin ran in to check, and moments later, Nikki emerged engulfed in flames,” he said.

Nikki said she made a mistake, claims Devendra

Devendra said Nikki was badly burnt but still conscious, repeatedly saying she had made a mistake and asking to be saved.

Notably, victim Nikki’s sister Kanchan has also been married in the same family. Devendra said while others tried to help, Kanchan allegedly stood nearby recording a video on her phone.

Victim's in-laws took her to hospital

Devendra said Nikki was quickly wrapped in a sheet and brought downstairs. He said Vipin was so shocked that he couldn’t drive, so he took over and drove her to Fortis Hospital at high speed.

“Vipin’s parents, Satveer and Dayawati, were in the car with them. Later, with help from the police who were present at the hospital, Nikki was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital,” he said.

Devendra insists that Vipin’s family was present and involved in taking Nikki to the hospital, countering claims made by Nikki’s relatives that the family was absent.

Accused's family claims edited videos made to go viral

A widely circulated video showing Nikki being beaten was posted online by Kanchan, but Vipin’s family alleges that it is misleading and edited. They say the video is from February and is unrelated to the current incident. According to the family, the fight shown in the video began when Nikki insisted on going outside the home for a makeup assignment, despite the family’s disapproval.

The family claims that Nikki attacked Vipin with scissors during that argument, injuring him, and the video originally showed Vipin bleeding. However, they say the part where Nikki initiates violence and where Vipin’s mother also intervened has been deliberately edited out.

The accused’s family said the full video has been handed over to the police.