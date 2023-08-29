Man from Chhattisgarh arrested for helping Naxalites

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A Chhattisgarh resident has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on charges of helping naxalites, officials said. The accused has been identified as Dhan Singh Pungati.

During the interrogation, the Dhan Singh Pungati informed that he is associated with naxalites for the past 20-30 years.

He used to help naxalites with food and money. The accused also used to carry their messages from one place to another, police informed. He is a resident of Kanker region in Chhattisgarh.

He was arrested after input given by a naxalite leader Ashok Reddy and Kumari Potai aka Remati, who were held on August 21.

"The ATS arrested Pungati, a resident of Kanker (Chhattisgarh) from Kalpi village in MP on August 25 when he was going to Mandla from Jabalpur," an official statement said.

Pungati told the police that he got acquainted with Reddy through another Naxalite named Vijay. On the instructions of Vijay, Pungati had arranged a vehicle for Reddy and made other arrangements, the release said.

On August 21, Ashok Reddy, who was accused in more than 60 criminal cases and wanted by the police in four states, was arrested by the MP ATS from Jabalpur, officials had said earlier.

With inputs from PTI

