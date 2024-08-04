Chhattisgarh: Couple killed, son injured as house collapses amid heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, a couple lost their lives and their minor son was injured when their mud house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, according to police reports.

The incident occurred in Ramgarh village, under the Pendra police station area, as heavy rainfall over the past few days weakened the structure of the house. The collapse happened in the early hours of the morning while the family was asleep, the police said.

The victims were identified as Dinesh Vakre, in his late 40s, and his wife Sharda. Their 8-year-old son sustained injuries in the collapse. Upon receiving the alert, a police team arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies from the debris, and promptly took the injured boy to a hospital in Gaurela for treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the police official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

