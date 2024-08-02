Chhattisgarh: Mentally unwell woman with feet shackled swept away for 20 KM, rescued in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a surprising incident, a 35-year-old mentally ill woman belonging to Chhattisgarh was swept away in Mahandai river for 20 kilometres before she was rescued by fishermen in neighbouring Odisha, an official has said. After her miraculous escape, the woman identified as Sarojini Chauhan was brought back to her home in the Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district's Saria area. She was subsequently hospitalised in neighbouring Raigarh district, the official said on Thursday.

Providing details about the incident, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma said, “Chauhan was separated from her husband and was living with her parents in Porath village in Saria. She was undergoing treatment for mental health issues and her kin had shackled her feet as she used to leave home frequently without informing anybody,”

Sarojini fell into river near farm

As per the information, she went to the vegetable farm in her house to attend nature's call on Wednesday night but didn't return. The farm is located on the banks of the Mahanadi River, the official said. Later, it was found that she fell into the river and was swept away for 20 KM. She was rescued by some fishermen in Odisha's Parsada after they heard her screaming and calling for help. The fishermen dived into the river and rescued her.

"The river is in spate due to continuous rainfall. This (Thursday) morning, she was rescued from the river by some fishermen in Parsada village under Rengali police station area in Odisha, some 20 kilometres from her native village," he said. The SP said that a police team from Sarangarh got her back from Parsada to Saria and she is now in hospital, the SP said. Her family did not file a missing person complaint and nothing seems suspicious in the case as yet though a probe is underway, he added.

