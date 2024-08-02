Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Odisha: Court sentences 14 murder accused to life imprisonment after 15 years

The Aditional District Judge convicted a total of 16 accused. However, two of them had already died and hence remaining 14 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Berhampur Published on: August 02, 2024 10:03 IST
Odisha court grants life imprisonment to 14
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

An Odisha court on Thursday convicted 14 people in a 15-year-old murder case, granting life imprisonment to them. On March 12, 2009, on the day of Holi, victim Siba Nagabansa was beaten up by 16 people at his residence in Ghasi Sahi of Paralakhemundi due to previous enmity. Siba later succumbed to his injuries.

The proceedings continued for years before all 16 accused were convicted on Thursday. However, two of them had already died and hence Additional District Judge (ADJ) Pradeep Kumar Samal sentenced life imprisonment to 14 convicts.

Accused attacked deceased while he was asleep

Speaking over the sentence, public prosecutor Brundaban Nayak said while two accused persons have already died, the 14 others were sentenced to life imprisonment. He added that the court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused.

Providing details of the crime, Nayak said that the accused had barged into the house of Samal and attacked him while he was in a deep sleep after playing Holi. Six days later, he died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused on the same day and they were later arrested. On August 9, 2010, the police filed a chargesheet accusing the convictes. The accused were on bail.

