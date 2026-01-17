Exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Security forces took action against the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Security forces and Naxalites were involved in an exchange of fire in Bijapur.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, security forces and Naxalites were involved in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The action against the Naxals broke out in the forest and hilly areas in the northwestern region of the district, Bastar IG P Sundarraj informed.

"An exchange of fire is underway between Naxalites and security forces in the forest and hilly areas of the northwestern region of Bijapur district. More details awaited," Sundarraj said as quoted by news agency ANI.

