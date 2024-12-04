Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between security personnel, Naxalites in Narayanpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Narayanpur Encounter: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday (December 4), a senior police official said.

He further said that the gunfight started at around 1 pm in the forest of the Abujhmad area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), are actively engaged in an operation that commenced on Tuesday. The operation is part of ongoing security efforts in the region, involving these forces to address local security concerns.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

13 Naxalites arrested by security forces

Earlier on November 29, the Chhattisgarh Police had arrested 13 Naxalites, including one carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, across three locations in Bijapur district. The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by security personnel as part of a major crackdown on the ultras, all aged between 19 and 40 years.

Providing details, officials revealed that three Naxalites were apprehended from the Tarrem police station limits, while ten others—five each—were nabbed within the Awapalli and Jangla police station jurisdictions.

Incriminating materials, including a detonating cord, were seized during the operation.

"Among those arrested, Kosa Punem alias Hadma (40) is a member of the outlawed Jagargunda area committee and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Seized items include tiffin bombs, explosive materials, detonating cords, and Maoist propaganda materials," an official stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxalites, including one with Rs 2 lakh bounty, arrested by security forces in Bijapur

Also Read: Ten Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district