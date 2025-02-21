DRG jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Chhattisgarh IED blast: The injured DRD jawan was airlifted for treatment. He inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering a blast.

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said. As per the officials, the incident took place around 1:45 pm between Toymeta and Kawanar villages when a joint team of DRG and district force from Chhote Dongar police station was out patrolling for a road security operation.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur. When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a DRG jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering a blast which left him injured, he said.

CRPF personnel injured last week

On February 15, a commando of CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district, while a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in a similar incident in Sukma district on February 11. As per the officials, the injured constable was administered preliminary treatment and airlifted to Raipur for further care. His condition was out of danger.

Recent IED blast incidents reported in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel were injured in a Naxal IED blast in Bijapur district on February 4. On January 17, two personnel of the Border Security Force were injured when Naxalites triggered an IED blast in Narayanpur district. On January 16, two CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commandos suffered injuries after Naxal IED exploded in Bijapur. On January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district and two policemen sustained wounds in Bijapur district in similar incidents. A villager was killed on January 10 and three others were injured in two separate incidents due to IEDs in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district.

As per the government, Chhattisgarh has seen a reduction of 47 per cent in incidents of Naxal violence and a decline of 64 per cent in deaths of civilians and security personnel resulting from such violence during 2024 as compared to 2010.

(With PTI inputs)