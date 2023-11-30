Chhattisgarh: Congress leads in South and Central regions, BJP gains in North, predicts India TV-CNX Exit Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhaghel

Congress is going to retain power with a clear majority in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election by winning within a range of 46 to 56 seats in a house of 90, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll. Results of the exit poll were telecast today on the news channel. Polling took place on November 7 and 17, and counting will be held on December 3.



The exit poll projections show, that in a House of 90 Assembly seats, the Congress may win 46-56 seats, compared to 68 seats it had won five years ago. Main opposition party the BJP may win 30-40 seats, compared to only 15 seats it had won five years ago. 'Others' including independents and local parties may win the remaining three to five seats compared to seven they had won in 2018.



Vote share projections show the Congress may get 43.3 per cent votes, the BJP may get 40.5 per cent, and 'Others' may get 16.2 per cent votes.



Region-wise, India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show:

In North-Sarguja having 14 seats, the Congress may win six and the BJP may get the remaining eight seats.

In South-Bastar having 12 seats, the Congress may get eight and the BJP may get the remaining four seats.

In Central Chhattisgarh having 64 seats, the Congress may win 37 seats, the BJP may win 23 seats, and the remaining four seats may go to 'Others'.

The exit poll survey was conducted among 5,720 respondents, comprising 2,890 males and 2,830 females in 52 out of 90 Assembly constituencies.

