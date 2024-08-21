Chhattisgarh SP seeks action after pigeon fails to fly during Independence Day event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SACHINGUPTAUP Chhattisgarh SP seeks action after the pigeon fails to fly during the Independence Day event.

A video from Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district has gone viral, showing a pigeon released by a police officer during the Independence Day celebrations failing to fly. The incident, reminiscent of a scene from the popular web series Panchayat, prompted Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal to demand disciplinary action against those responsible for providing a sick bird.

Independence Day function gone awry

During the event, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle, Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo, and SP Jaiswal were each handed pigeons to symbolise peace and freedom. While the pigeons released by the MLA and the Collector flew off successfully, the bird released by the SP fell to the ground, sparking widespread attention on social media.

Social media user Sachin Gupta shared the video on his 'X' handle and wrote, "Panchayat-3 was repeated in Chhattisgarh. SP sahab released pigeons on Independence Day. His pigeon fell instead of flying. Watch the video."

"During a major national festival like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling to the ground was prominently broadcast on social media and other media. This situation was created as a result of presenting a sick pigeon for flying in the main district-level programme. Had it happened at the hands of the chief guest of the function and honourable MLA, then the situation would have been more unpleasant," the SP wrote in the letter.

"Certainly, the officer responsible for this work has not discharged his responsibility properly," it said.

SP demands accountability

In response to the incident, SP Jaiswal wrote a letter to the Mungeli Collector, expressing concern over the mishap. He highlighted the embarrassment caused by the incident, particularly during a major national event like Independence Day. The SP called for disciplinary action, noting that the situation could have been worse if it had happened with the chief guest, BJP MLA Mohle.

The bird involved in the incident is reported to be alive.

