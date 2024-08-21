Malaysia open to considering India’s request on Zakir Naik if evidence is provided: PM Anwar Ibrahim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during a meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated that his government may consider India’s request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, but only if India provides compelling evidence. Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Ibrahim emphasized that the issue should not hinder bilateral relations between the two countries.

Naik’s status in Malaysia

Zakir Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism, has been residing in Malaysia since 2016, having been granted permanent residency by a previous government. Although the matter was not raised in the latest talks with Indian officials, Ibrahim acknowledged that it had been discussed earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Malaysia’s stance on terrorism

Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to countering terrorism and expressed openness to reviewing any evidence provided by India. However, he stressed that the issue should not obstruct broader collaboration between the two nations.

Criticism of western hypocrisy in Gaza

In the same session, Ibrahim also condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, accusing the West of hypocrisy for condemning atrocities in some regions while ignoring others. He described the situation in Gaza, where he claimed 40,000 people have been killed, as a “sheer hypocrisy” that must end.

Ibrahim’s visit to India

This statement comes during Ibrahim's three-day visit to India, his first since becoming prime minister in 2022. Despite the contentious issue of Zakir Naik, Ibrahim stressed the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties and cooperation between Malaysia and India.

