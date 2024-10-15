Chhattisgarh: Outrage in Surajpur district after double murder leads to violent protests

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Protests erupted in Surajpur district.

A violent uproar erupted in Surajpur district following the shocking double murder of police officer Talib Sheikh's wife and daughter. The discovery of their bodies prompted residents to take to the streets, demanding the arrest of the alleged murderer, Kuldeep Sahu.

Angry protesters set fire to Sahu's home and warehouse, calling for a bulldozer to be used on his property as part of their demands for justice. The demonstration saw participation from a diverse group, including members of the Hindu and Muslim communities, as well as local traders, all united in their call for action against the accused.

Kuldeep Sahu, identified as a notorious criminal, has a history of violence and was reportedly under surveillance. Community members expressed outrage, insisting that strict measures be taken against him. In response to the escalating tensions, local markets were shut down on Monday as a sign of solidarity.

Authorities step in to restore order

The situation worsened when demonstrators clashed with firefighters who arrived to extinguish the flames, resulting in physical altercations. To manage the unrest, District Collector Rohit Vyas and Inspector General Ankit Garg took to the streets, appealing for calm among the agitated crowd.

Sahu's family has a notorious background; both his father, Ashok Sahu, and uncle, Sanjay Sahu, are also known criminals. His younger brother, Sunny, is currently incarcerated. The Surajpur police have labelled Kuldeep Sahu as "most wanted" due to his criminal record.

Community grieves as funerals take place

The funerals for Talib Sheikh's wife and daughter drew a massive turnout, with police officials and community members paying their respects in large numbers. The pair was laid to rest in Manendragarh, marking a sombre moment for the community as they mourned their loss.

Kuldeep Sahu, despite being district-banned, had reportedly remained in the area and allegedly attempted to run over police officers during an attempted arrest. He is also accused of attacking Talib Sheikh with boiling water, further heightening the severity of the situation.

As the community continues to call for justice, local authorities are faced with the challenge of restoring peace and addressing the demands of the residents.