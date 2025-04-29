Chhattisgarh Govt announces Rs 1 Lakh incentive for UPSC mains qualifiers The Chhattisgarh government has announced a Rs1 lakh incentive for state candidates clearing the UPSC mains, aiming to motivate youth toward civil services.

Raipur:

In a move aimed at encouraging civil service aspirants, the Chhattisgarh government has announced a financial incentive of Rs 1 lakh for candidates from the state who clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains examination. The incentive will be provided through the 'Mayor Samman Nidhi' from the Mayor's Fund, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state’s urban administration department has instructed all municipal commissioners to ensure the implementation of this initiative. The scheme is intended to recognise and reward the hard work of candidates while also fostering a culture of competitive spirit and motivation among the youth preparing for civil service.

“This incentive will not only honour the hard work of candidates but also awaken a spirit of enthusiasm and competition towards UPSC preparation among other youth. Our goal is to create a favourable and inspiring environment for civil services examinations in Chhattisgarh,” Chief Minister Sai said in the statement.

This year, five candidates from Chhattisgarh cleared the UPSC 2024 mains examination, the results of which were declared on April 22. They are:

Poorva Agarwal from Raipur – Rank 65

from Raipur – Rank 65 Arpan Chopra from Mungeli – Rank 313

from Mungeli – Rank 313 Mansi Jain from Jagdalpur – Rank 444

from Jagdalpur – Rank 444 Keshav Garg from Ambikapur – Rank 496

from Ambikapur – Rank 496 Shachi Jaiswal – Rank 654

“These candidates, with their hard work and dedication, have not only achieved individual success but also brought pride to Chhattisgarh,” the official statement added.

The announcement has been widely welcomed across the state, with students and educators hailing it as a step in the right direction toward encouraging more participation from Chhattisgarh in the country’s elite civil services.

