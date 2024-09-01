Congress leader Panchram Yadav, wife, two sons die by suicide after consuming poison in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Congress leader Panchram Yadav, along with his wife and two sons allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in their home in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Sunday. The family was found in critical condition on Friday and succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at various hospitals on Saturday night, the official said.

Panchram Yadav (66), a former office-bearer of the Congress's district unit, along with his wife Dinesh Nandini (55) and their sons Suraj (27) and Neeraj (32), were residents of the Bodha Talab area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, an official stated.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said, "The family consumed poison on August 30 and were admitted to the district hospital, from where Neeraj was shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, and the three others were taken to a private hospital."

'Family was debt-ridden'

No suicide note was found, and the exact motive behind the family's drastic action remains unclear, according to the police, who have registered an accidental death report.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the family locked their house's front gate from the outside before consuming poison. A neighbour, noticing the unusual situation, alerted others, leading them to break into the house, where they discovered the family in critical condition. They were then rushed to the district hospital.

According to locals, the Yadav family was debt-ridden. Panchram was a contractor for civil works, while his sons had started a fabrication business, but faced huge losses.

(With PTI inputs)

