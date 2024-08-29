Chhattisgarh: Three women Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Narayanpur encounter: At least three women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the dense forests of Abujhmad in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a senior police official said. The security forces also seized a large cache of weapons and Naxal-related materials from the site.

The operation, involving personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Border Security Force (BSF), was initiated based on intelligence about Naxalite presence in the area.

Search operation is still underway

As per the official, the gunfight erupted around 8 am in the Abhujmaad forest, which borders Narayanpur and Kanker districts. This clash occurred while a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the area. "The encounter began around 8:00 am and is still ongoing, with the joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Border Security Force (BSF) engaged in the operation," said IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

145 Naxalites killed in 2024

The police have recovered the bodies of three female Naxalites, who were clad in uniform, along with a large cache of weapons from the encounter site. "So far, the bodies of three armed women Naxalites have been recovered, and a substantial amount of weapons and Naxal-related materials have been found at the site. All security personnel are reported to be safe," the IG said.

This brings the total number of Naxalites killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh this year to 145, according to police reports.

The search operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Two dead, two injured after speeding car hit them in Korba

Also Read: 25 Naxalites, including 5 with total bounty of Rs 28 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur