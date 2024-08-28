Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: Two dead, two injured after speeding car hit them in Korba

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, two injured after speeding car hit them in Korba

Chhattisgarh news: A speeding car bearing registration number CG-12 BN-2421 knocked down four persons on the main road around 9:30 pm, leaving them injured. The driver ran away after the accident.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Korba Updated on: August 28, 2024 16:08 IST
Chhattisgarh news, Chhattisgarh road accident, Two dead and two injured in chhattisgarh, two dead af
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh: Two dead, two injured after speeding car hit them in Korba.

Chhattisgarh news: Two persons were killed and two others got injured after a speeding car hit them in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said today (August 28). The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Korba city within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, he said.

The four injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Shiv Kumar Miri (35) and Manoj Kumar Giri (37) succumbed to their injuries, the official said.

Efforts underway to nab car driver

The other two victims are being treated and said to be out of danger, he said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the car driver.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement