Chhattisgarh: Two dead, two injured after speeding car hit them in Korba.

Chhattisgarh news: Two persons were killed and two others got injured after a speeding car hit them in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said today (August 28). The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Korba city within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, he said.

The four injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Shiv Kumar Miri (35) and Manoj Kumar Giri (37) succumbed to their injuries, the official said.

Efforts underway to nab car driver

The other two victims are being treated and said to be out of danger, he said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the car driver.

More details are awaited in this regard.